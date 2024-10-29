Ask About Special November Deals!
BackyardHerbs.com

Discover BackyardHerbs.com, the perfect domain for businesses and individuals passionate about growing herbs at home. This domain name encapsulates the trend of urban gardening and self-sustainability.

    About BackyardHerbs.com

    BackyardHerbs.com is a unique and memorable domain that speaks directly to your target audience. It's ideal for businesses in the herb industry, from organic farms and seed suppliers to garden centers and educational resources.

    This domain name also appeals to homeowners looking to start their own herb gardens or individuals interested in alternative medicine and natural health. With its clear and concise message, BackyardHerbs.com is sure to attract and engage visitors.

    Why BackyardHerbs.com?

    BackyardHerbs.com can significantly impact your business by improving brand recognition and customer trust. By owning a domain that aligns with your business or personal interests, you establish credibility and legitimacy.

    Additionally, this domain name may also boost organic traffic due to its relevance and specificity. Potential customers searching for herb-related keywords are more likely to find and remember BackyardHerbs.com.

    Marketability of BackyardHerbs.com

    The marketability of a domain like BackyardHerbs.com lies in its ability to help you stand out from competitors in the industry. It's unique, memorable, and resonates with your target audience.

    This domain name can also be useful in non-digital media, such as print ads or radio spots. Its clear message makes it easy for customers to remember and refer to when they're ready to make a purchase.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of BackyardHerbs.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Backyard Herb Company LLC
    		Houston, TX Filed: Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
    Officers: Janie M. Woodard , Linda S. Simpson
    Your Backyard Herb Growers
    		Grass Valley, CA Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
    Officers: David Packett
    Your Backyard Herb Growers
    		Roseville, CA Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
    Officers: David Packett
    Backyard Veggies and Herbs L.L.C.
    		Riviera Beach, FL Filed: Florida Limited Liability
    Officers: Stanley L. Smith , Morton Fishman