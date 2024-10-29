Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Bacteriology.com is a strong, brandable name that instantly conveys authority and expertise in the fascinating world of bacteriology. It offers businesses instant recognition as a go-to source for all things related to bacteriology - think research articles, bacterial analysis, or lab services. The domain is ideal for research organizations, educational platforms, or biotech firms hoping to attract a global audience.
Owning Bacteriology.com signifies being a leader, a trusted authority in scientific exploration. It represents a powerful tool to help shape the conversation regarding bacteriological study now and in the future. Because the domain name is so easy to remember, people who are curious about this biological study will know exactly where to go for info.
Bacteriology.com has great potential. A unique domain like this can make it easy to stand out from competitors, a critical advantage in the often crowded digital landscape. This clear advantage can mean the difference between just surviving in a field or standing apart from all competitors. Because this name is memorable and brandable, people browsing online will gravitate towards Bacteriology.com versus competitors.
This type of valuable domain can also increase organic traffic from search engines looking for credible bacteriology content, because this topic is constantly growing in interest. Imagine leading your particular area in bacteria with a name that is credible as soon as soon as someone visits Bacteriology.com. By strategically promoting relevant and quality content relating to bacteria research, cutting-edge methodologies, and latest bacteria breakthroughs online on your site, your domain will be irresistible.
Buy Bacteriology.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Bacteriology.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bacteriological Laboratory
|Jersey City, NJ
|
Industry:
Title Abstract Office
Officers: Doris Petroski
|
Bacteriological Supply Company Inc
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Bacteriological Testing Service LLC
|Churchville, NY
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: William J. Mosher
|
Bacteriological Associates, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Bacteriological Solutions, Inc.
|Lighthouse Point, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: James C. Florio
|
Abalone Coast Bacteriology
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|
Industry:
Testing Laboratory
Officers: Amanda Mutziger
|
Abalone Coast Bacteriology
|Pismo Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Astron Bacteriological Media Co.
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Charles W. Ankerberg , George A. Kaempkes and 1 other David Eaton
|
The Academy of Bacteriology, "L.L.C.
|Boynton Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Kenneth G. Lockard , Douglas Lockard and 1 other Matthew C. Lockard
|
Universal Dairy Bacteriological Laboratories, Inc.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation