This domain name is unique and directly relates to the carpet industry, making it an ideal fit for businesses specializing in carpets. By owning BaileysCarpet.com, you'll create a professional image and increase your online credibility.
Additionally, this domain name is short, easy-to-remember, and can be used to create a catchy brand or business name. It also has the potential to rank well in search engines due to its industry relevance.
BaileysCarpet.com can help your business grow by improving online visibility and attracting more organic traffic. With a clear, memorable domain name, customers are more likely to remember and trust your brand.
A domain name that is directly related to your industry can also help in establishing a strong brand identity and customer loyalty. It can also increase credibility and professionalism among potential customers.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bailey's Carpet
|Detroit, MI
|
Industry:
Floor Laying Contractor
|
Jack Bailey's Carpet Co.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Baileys Carpet Outlet
(606) 349-3489
|Salyersville, KY
|
Industry:
Retails Carpet and Installs Floor Coverings
Officers: Jeffrey Bailey
|
Don Bailey Carpets, Inc.
(954) 797-5378
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Industry:
Retails Floor Covering
Officers: Jarmaine Ponder
|
Baileys Carpet Cleaning
|Charleston, SC
|
Industry:
Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
Officers: Chadd Bailey
|
Don Bailey Carpets, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
Officers: Donald Bailey , Tal Davis
|
Bailey's Carpet Cleaning
(407) 273-5759
|Orlando, FL
|
Industry:
Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
Officers: Bailey Dickens
|
Bailey's Carpet Service, Inc.
|Middleburg, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert J. Bailey , Shelley M. Bailey
|
Baileys Carpet Care
|Lancaster, SC
|
Industry:
Whol Homefurnishings
Officers: Ronnie Bailey
|
John Bailey Carpet Cleaning
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Repair Services