BakersUnion.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bakers Union
(650) 364-0990
|Redwood City, CA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Felisa Castillo
|
Bakers' Union
(510) 483-8688
|San Leandro, CA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Rebecca Holbrook , David Cheong and 3 others Michael Fouch , Donna Scarano , Rene Castillo
|
Bakers Union Local 9
(509) 326-0440
|Spokane, WA
|
Industry:
Labor Organizations
Officers: Stan Heimbigner
|
Bakers Federal Credit Union
(402) 339-6755
|Omaha, NE
|
Industry:
Federal Credit Union
Officers: Sharon Lee , Jane King and 1 other Jane Kerrigan
|
Union Baker Esd
|Haines, OR
|
Union Baker Educ. Svc.
|Wallowa, OR
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Suzy Mayes
|
Union Baker Esd
|Irrigon, OR
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Chrish Lydan
|
Baker Federal Credit Union
(908) 859-2340
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|
Industry:
Federal Credit Union
Officers: Susan Rodriguez , Ebna Bylor and 6 others Carl Fisher , Rashmi Sheth , Bill Warren , Jolene Andreeko , Lyne Blodgett , Stan Egbert
|
Bakers Union Local 57
(614) 221-5541
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Vester Newsome
|
Bakers Union Local 19
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Paul Labuda , Paul L. Buda