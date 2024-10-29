Bakerstown.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bakerstown Alternative High School
|Mechanic Falls, ME
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Nancy Watson
|
The Bakery at Bakerstown
|Bakerstown, PA
|
Industry:
Retail Bakery
Officers: Peggy Dudek
|
Bakerstown Land, LLC
|Barton, MD
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Bakerstown Radiator Company
(724) 443-8855
|Gibsonia, PA
|
Industry:
Automotive Repair
Officers: Jerry Maharg , Frederick J. Fischer and 1 other Fred Fisher
|
Bakerstown Animal Hospital Inc
(724) 443-8200
|Bakerstown, PA
|
Industry:
Specialty Hospital
Officers: James Reed , Elsie Bouch and 4 others Christine Bellis , Robert J. Edwards , Carolyn J. Reed , Lori Diller
|
Bakerstown Alliance Church
(724) 443-7040
|Gibsonia, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Dan Borchert
|
Bakerstown Animal Hospital
|Monroeville, PA
|
Industry:
Veterinary Services
Officers: Sean Smarick
|
A Able Bakerstown Sanitation Inc
(724) 443-5369
|Valencia, PA
|
Industry:
Plumbing/Heating/Air Cond Contractor Repair Services
Officers: Brian Hunkele
|
First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown
(724) 443-1555
|Bakerstown, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Dan Muttart , Harry Campbell and 7 others Michael Herron , Linda Deiss , Lori Denas , Leslie Ward , Linda McDonough , Jon Erik Schreiber , Jeremy Collins
|
Bakerstown United Methodist Church Inc
(724) 443-3184
|Gibsonia, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Mark A. Stewart , Lora Steasura and 1 other Kathy Mitrecic