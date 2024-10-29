Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

BalancedMindAndBody.com

$1,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,961 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Welcome to BalancedMindAndBody.com – your online hub for holistic wellness. This domain name encapsulates the idea of a harmonious connection between mental and physical health, making it an ideal choice for coaches, therapists, or wellness businesses.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About BalancedMindAndBody.com

    BalancedMindAndBody.com stands out due to its clear and concise representation of your brand's focus on overall wellbeing. It offers a memorable and intuitively appealing address that resonates with those seeking a balanced lifestyle, positioning your business as a trusted and authoritative source.

    BalancedMindAndBody.com can be used to create websites for various industries such as health coaching, therapy services, nutrition, fitness, and mindfulness practices. By owning this domain, you establish a strong online presence and easily attract potential clients.

    Why BalancedMindAndBody.com?

    Incorporating the domain name BalancedMindAndBody.com into your brand can significantly enhance your business growth by attracting organic traffic through search engines. Given its relevance to wellness, it is likely to draw in individuals actively seeking such services.

    Having a domain that reflects your business' core mission establishes trust and credibility with customers, which in turn fosters loyalty and repeat visits.

    Marketability of BalancedMindAndBody.com

    With BalancedMindAndBody.com as your domain name, you can effectively market your business by ranking higher in search engine results due to its descriptive nature and relevance to wellness-related queries.

    This domain is not only valuable in digital marketing efforts but also applicable to non-digital media, such as print ads or radio commercials. It creates a consistent brand image across all platforms and helps attract new potential customers by clearly communicating your business' focus on overall wellbeing.

    Marketability of

    Buy BalancedMindAndBody.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of BalancedMindAndBody.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Balancing Mind and Body
    		San Diego, CA Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
    Officers: Maria Casey
    Mind Body and Balance
    		Reisterstown, MD Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
    Officers: Chris Leone
    Balancing Body and Mind LLC
    		Saint George, UT Industry: Auto Body Repair/Painting
    Balanced Body and Mind, LLC
    		Tampa, FL Filed: Florida Limited Liability
    Officers: Janet G. Sturman
    Balanced Body and Mind, Inc.
    		Tampa, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Janet G. Sturman
    Body, Mind and Spirit Balance Center , LLC
    		Dammeron Valley, UT Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Mind, Body, and Balance Massage Therapy
    		The Dalles, OR Industry: Specialty Outpatient Clinic
    Balanced 2 A Tea Mind Body and Spirit Ll
    		Henderson, NV Industry: Whol Groceries
    Officers: Taryn Harris