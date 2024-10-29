BalletTheatreCompany.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Dearborn Ballet Theatre Company
(313) 563-2488
|Dearborn, MI
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall Theatrical Producers/Services
Officers: Loni L. Padesky , Joseph Padesky and 1 other Loretta Dunworth
|
Ballet Theatre Company
(860) 570-0440
|West Hartford, CT
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: Lisa Greene , Douglas Eicher and 4 others Stuart Carlisle , Kama Giedra , Kevin Wyman , Tracy Dorman
|
Nutcracker Ballet Theatre Company
|Port Huron, MI
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: Carol S. Krainbrink
|
Sierra Ballet Theatre Company
|Gardnerville, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Kelly O'Fallon
|
Boca Ballet Theatre Company
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Vanessa Boltz , Seth Marmor and 7 others Dan Guin , Anne Henderson , Laurie Udine , Sharon Alpert , John Keever , Michael V. Gisonda , Mary Doyle-Kimball
|
International Ballet Theatre Dance Company
|Malvern, PA
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: Alexander Boitsov
|
Vacaville Ballet Theatre Dance Company
|Vacaville, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Amy Joyce , Heidi Lumaye
|
Company D. Ballet Theatre of Fairfield
|Fairfield, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Scottie J. Darbonne
|
Ballet and Theatre Arts Perfoming Companies
|Gilbertown, AL
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
|
Viviana Enrique Ballet Folklorico En Aztlan Dance Theatre Company and Academy, Inc.
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Viviana Cossette Enrique , Nancy A. Rodriguez