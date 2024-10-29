BaltimoreWashingtonMedical.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Washington Baltimore Medical Center
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
|
Washington Baltimore Medical Center
|Glen Burnie, MD
|
Industry:
Medical Center
Officers: Morris Shochet , Ellie Sprehn and 6 others Christina J Bennett Fee , Shirley C. Prager , Corinne S. Jackson , Susan Elaine Bailey , Steven Roy Daviss , Cherilyn M. Hendrix
|
Washington Baltimore Medical Center
|Bracey, VA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Deborah Blevins
|
Washington Baltimore Medical Center
|Severn, MD
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Mary Greene
|
Baltimore Washington Medical System, Inc.
|Glen Burnie, MD
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Cynthia Drogula , Charlene Mayo and 5 others James R. Bruno , Barbara P. Urban , Stewart Axlebaum , Colman Brown , Monica Dailey
|
Baltimore Washington Medical System, Inc.
(410) 787-4486
|Glen Burnie, MD
|
Industry:
Administrative Social/Manpower Programs
Officers: Melvin L. Kelly , Pat Loughlin and 7 others Mary R. Carrick , Bob Robinson , Pat Niachols , Juan A. Suriel , Mary Jozwik , Stan Mezewski , Erdne Weidow
|
Baltimore Washington Medical System, Inc.
(410) 551-0499
|Odenton, MD
|
Industry:
Medical Center
|
Baltimore Washington Medical System, Inc.
(410) 787-4399
|Glen Burnie, MD
|
Industry:
Home Health Care Services
Officers: Eva Kolodner , Brad May
|
Joint Replacement Center at Baltimore Washington Medical
|Glen Burnie, MD
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Baltimore Washington Medical Center Foundation, Inc.
(410) 787-4000
|Glen Burnie, MD
|
Industry:
General Hospital
Officers: Albert J. Romanosky , Christine A. Cook and 7 others Dorothy P. Fedis , Garry Fritz , Harold C. Thomas , Patricia L. Combs , Todd H. Rosen , Phyllis Muir , Tiffany Ho