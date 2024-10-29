BambooHouseChinese.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bamboo House Chinese Restaurant
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Henry L. Fong
|
Bamboo House Chinese Restaurant
(626) 458-8888
|Alhambra, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Eating Place
Officers: Swee C. Chong
|
Bamboo House Chinese Restaurant
(505) 293-0183
|Albuquerque, NM
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: In Seng Mc Curry
|
Bamboo House Chinese Restaurant
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Lucy Chen
|
Bamboo House Chinese Restaurant
|Wakefield, MA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Peggy Chen
|
The Bamboo House Chinese Restaurant
(919) 477-0078
|Durham, NC
|
Industry:
Chinese Restaurant
Officers: Linda Tom , Nam Tom
|
Bamboo House Chinese Cuisine, Inc.
|Escondido, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Eating Place
Officers: Yee Shing Leung