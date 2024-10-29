BankOfNorth.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Bank of North Carolina
(336) 476-9200
|Thomasville, NC
|
Industry:
State Commercial Bank
Officers: Thomas R. Sloan , Carl M. Hoffman and 7 others Sharon S. Scott , Emma L. Allbright , John J. Collett , Carlyle A. Nance , Lloyd M. Higgins , Bob M. Burleson , Thomas N. Nelson
|
Bank of North Georgia
(912) 235-3777
|Savannah, GA
|
Industry:
State Commercial Bank
|
Bank of North Carolina
(336) 431-1200
|High Point, NC
|
Industry:
State Commercial Bank
Officers: Pat Quesenberry , John Stunda
|
Bank of North Carolina
(704) 636-9945
|Salisbury, NC
|
Industry:
Commercial Bank Personal Credit Institution
Officers: Bonnie Hinson , Mark N. Lewis
|
Bank of North Carolina
|High Point, NC
|
Industry:
State Commercial Bank
|
Bank of North Carolina
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|
Industry:
State Commercial Bank
|
Bank of North Carolina
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Commercial Bank National Commercial Bank
|
Bank of North Carolina
(336) 323-0700
|Greensboro, NC
|
Industry:
National Commercial Bank State Commercial Bank Commercial Bank
Officers: Robin Thalasinos
|
Bank of North Carolina
(704) 455-1070
|Harrisburg, NC
|
Industry:
Loan Broker Commercial Bank State Commercial Bank National Commercial Bank
Officers: Frances Helms , D. Kermit Cloniger and 8 others Ronald Gorczynski , D. Vann Williford , R. Mark Graf , John J. Collett , Charles T. Hagan , Thomas R. Smith , Richard F. Wood , Dana Ritchie
|
Bank of North Georgia
(678) 432-0279
|McDonough, GA
|
Industry:
State Commercial Bank
Officers: Leigh Pittman , Frances Quinn