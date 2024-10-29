BaptistCampusMinistries.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Baptist Campus Ministry
|Florence, SC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Baptist Campus Ministry
|Richmond, KY
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Rick Trexler
|
Baptist Campus Ministry
(843) 665-1958
|Florence, SC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Kendal Dansord
|
Baptist Campus Ministries
|Stony Brook, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Services & Campus Advisor
Officers: Ben Hsiau
|
Baptist Campus Ministry Famu
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Larry Hunt
|
Baptist Campus Ministries
(256) 435-7020
|Jacksonville, AL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Gary R. Britton , Joyce Scantland
|
Baptist Campus Ministry
(270) 753-5771
|Murray, KY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Mark Whitt
|
Baptist Campus Ministry Inc
(334) 566-3861
|Troy, AL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Kim Wilkins , Brad Benfinger
|
Usu Baptist Campus Ministry
|Layton, UT
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Rebecca Porter
|
Baptist Campus Ministries
(256) 764-5083
|Florence, AL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Peggy Patterson , David Sumner