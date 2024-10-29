Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
BaptistMemorialHealth.com is an attractive domain name for healthcare organizations that wish to build a solid brand and expand their reach. It's short, memorable, and instantly communicates the essence of your business: a commitment to faith, healing, and remembrance.
The domain name BaptistMemorialHealth.com can be used as your primary website address or integrated into subdomains for various services you offer, such as dental clinics, psychiatric care, or rehabilitation centers.
BaptistMemorialHealth.com can significantly improve your search engine rankings due to its relevance and the authority it conveys. This means more organic traffic, potentially leading to increased sales and revenue.
BaptistMemorialHealth.com also plays a crucial role in establishing trust and loyalty with your customers. By having a domain that resonates with your audience, you create a stronger connection and build confidence in the services you provide.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of BaptistMemorialHealth.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Baptist Memorial Health Serv
|Memphis, TN
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation
(731) 986-4461
|Huntingdon, TN
|
Industry:
General Hospital Home Health Care Services
Officers: Paula Kee , Janice Gilliam and 4 others Pam Hooten , Jeffrey Tripplett , Don Pounds , William Spillers
|
Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation
(615) 331-6207
|Nashville, TN
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation
(731) 885-8617
|Union City, TN
|
Industry:
General Hospital Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: David S. Clair , Jeff Bradshaw and 6 others Jim Hall , Ray Ferguson , Amy M. Coy , Joe McWater , Lynnette Tate , Jeff Triplett
|
Baptist Memorials Health Care Services
|San Angelo, TX
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Sheila Chambers , Wesley M. Wells
|
Baptist Memorial Health Care Foundation
(901) 227-7123
|Memphis, TN
|
Industry:
Fund Raising Facility
Officers: Stephen C. Reynolds , Kay Groshart and 3 others Sharon Wheeler , James Scott , Annis Smith
|
Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation
(901) 753-7686
|Cordova, TN
|
Industry:
General Hospital Residential Care Services
Officers: Nancy C. Kidd , Mike Perryman and 4 others Scott Fountain , Amy Barringer , Dennis Fisher , Capita Smith
|
Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation
(901) 757-1350
|Germantown, TN
|
Industry:
General Hospital Specialty Hospital
Officers: Eduardo V. Basco , Barry B. Phillips and 6 others Keith Anderson , Andrew Watson , Beverly W. Danley , William C. Warner , John D. Dockery , Jack Hopkins
|
Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation
(870) 838-7300
|Blytheville, AR
|
Industry:
General Hospital
Officers: Jim Pang , Benezo Bizzle and 7 others Teressa White , Richard Hester , Amanda Smith , Trecia Johnson , Jim Wages , Ben Bizzel , Eddie Cross
|
Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation
(662) 283-4114
|Winona, MS
|
Industry:
General Hospital
Officers: John Wayne Vanhorn , Cori Bailey and 7 others Ediie Pipkin , Judy Alley , Janice McLean , Rosemond M. Tyler , Faye Breazeale , Mark Sykes , Linda Davis