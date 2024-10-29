Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
BariMed.com is a unique, memorable, and easy-to-remember domain name that instantly conveys the sense of medical care and expertise. It is ideal for businesses in various healthcare sectors such as clinics, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and telemedicine.
The domain's appeal lies in its simplicity, making it easily recognizable and accessible. With a growing trend towards digitalization in healthcare, owning BariMed.com is an investment that can help your business not only survive but thrive in today's digital world.
BariMed.com can significantly impact your business growth by attracting organic traffic through its strong industry association and keyword relevance. It can also help you establish a recognizable brand, making it easier for customers to trust and remember.
With search engines favoring domains that are descriptive and relevant, BariMed.com may contribute positively to your search engine rankings. In turn, this can lead to increased visibility, conversions, and sales.
Buy BariMed.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of BariMed.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Barimer, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Barim, LLC
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Bernardo Kelmanzon , Ariel L. Podbereski and 1 other Vitali Kohen
|
Barim Enterprises, LLC
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Barim Enterprises, LLC
|Fontana, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Herman Cail
|
Barim Enterprises, LLC
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Valarie Cail , Herman D. Cail
|
Barim at Brickell, LLC
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Hcam Investments I, Inc. , Brickell 2010 LLC and 1 other Corban and Associates, LLC