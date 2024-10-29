Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

BariMed.com

$24,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,961 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
BariMed.com: A domain name rooted in health and medicine, offering a strong online presence for businesses in these industries. Boasting global appeal, this domain is an excellent investment for those seeking to establish a trustworthy digital identity.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About BariMed.com

    BariMed.com is a unique, memorable, and easy-to-remember domain name that instantly conveys the sense of medical care and expertise. It is ideal for businesses in various healthcare sectors such as clinics, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and telemedicine.

    The domain's appeal lies in its simplicity, making it easily recognizable and accessible. With a growing trend towards digitalization in healthcare, owning BariMed.com is an investment that can help your business not only survive but thrive in today's digital world.

    Why BariMed.com?

    BariMed.com can significantly impact your business growth by attracting organic traffic through its strong industry association and keyword relevance. It can also help you establish a recognizable brand, making it easier for customers to trust and remember.

    With search engines favoring domains that are descriptive and relevant, BariMed.com may contribute positively to your search engine rankings. In turn, this can lead to increased visibility, conversions, and sales.

    Marketability of BariMed.com

    BariMed.com's marketability lies in its ability to help you differentiate yourself from the competition by providing a clear industry focus. This domain name is versatile and can be used effectively for both online and offline marketing strategies.

    In the digital space, BariMed.com can aid in search engine optimization and social media campaigns. In non-digital media, it can be utilized for branding on printed materials such as business cards or billboards. By owning this domain, you are investing not only in your online presence but also in the potential to reach a wider audience.

    Marketability of

    Buy BariMed.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of BariMed.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Barimer, Inc.
    		Los Angeles, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Barim, LLC
    		Miami, FL Filed: Florida Limited Liability
    Officers: Bernardo Kelmanzon , Ariel L. Podbereski and 1 other Vitali Kohen
    Barim Enterprises, LLC
    		Fort Worth, TX Industry: Business Services
    Barim Enterprises, LLC
    		Fontana, CA Industry: Business Services
    Officers: Herman Cail
    Barim Enterprises, LLC
    		Fort Worth, TX Filed: Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
    Officers: Valarie Cail , Herman D. Cail
    Barim at Brickell, LLC
    		Miami, FL Filed: Florida Limited Liability
    Officers: Hcam Investments I, Inc. , Brickell 2010 LLC and 1 other Corban and Associates, LLC