Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
BarterMarket.com offers a unique opportunity to own a domain that resonates with the spirit of trading and marketplaces. This domain is perfect for businesses dealing in second-hand goods, barter systems, or online markets. Its straightforward and memorable name lends itself to easy branding and recognition.
With BarterMarket.com, you can create a dynamic platform for trading services, goods, or ideas. This domain is ideal for industries like e-commerce, classifieds, barter exchanges, and more. Its versatility makes it a valuable investment for businesses looking to establish a strong online presence.
BarterMarket.com can significantly enhance your business' online visibility by attracting organic traffic. The domain name itself is descriptive and straightforward, making it easier for potential customers to find and remember your website.
Establishing a strong brand is crucial in today's digital landscape, and a domain name like BarterMarket.com can play a pivotal role in that process. The domain lends credibility to your business, helping to build trust and loyalty among customers.
Buy BarterMarket.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of BarterMarket.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Barter Marketing International, Inc.
|Playa del Rey, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Leslie H. Stafford
|
Barter Luxury Marketing, Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Management Consulting Services
Officers: Robert H. Esposito , Karen H. Kennedy
|
Barter Marketing LLC
|Sarasota, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Brenda Eilers
|
Barter Marketing Orlando, Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Management Consulting Services
Officers: Stacy J. Lamont , Dorothy A. Tyson
|
International Barter & Marketing
|Palm Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Whol Nondurable Goods
Officers: Rick Campbell
|
Barter Marketing Systems, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Barter Market, Inc.
|Hollywood, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Theodore V. Stawicki , Robert A. Hadland
|
Southern California Marketing and Barter
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
|
E Barter Market Exchange, LLC
|Orange City, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Business Services
Officers: Michael G. Wright
|
Southern California Marketing & Barter, Inc.
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Paul A. Hentschl