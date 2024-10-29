Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
BasicCarpet.com is a domain name specifically designed for carpet-related businesses. With only six words, it's easy to remember and clearly communicates your business' focus. It's short and straightforward, making it perfect for use in both digital and traditional marketing channels.
This domain is versatile and can be used by various industries within the carpet market, such as residential carpet installation services, commercial carpet suppliers, or even online carpet retailers. By owning a domain like BasicCarpet.com, you're showcasing your commitment to providing essential carpet services or products.
BasicCarpet.com can help your business grow by improving your online presence and making it easier for potential customers to find you. With a clear and concise domain, you'll rank higher in search engine results, increasing organic traffic and attracting more visitors to your website.
Establishing a strong brand is crucial for any business, and a domain name plays a significant role in this process. With BasicCarpet.com, you can create a professional image that resonates with your audience and instills trust and loyalty.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of BasicCarpet.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Carpet Basics Inc
|Gurnee, IL
|
Industry:
Whol Carpet Installation Supplies & Equipment
Officers: Mildred Arrison , Tom Arrison and 1 other Doug Arrison
|
Basics Carpet & Furniture
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Ret Furniture
|
Basics Carpet Care
(920) 766-6648
|Kaukauna, WI
|
Industry:
Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
Officers: Kurt Roehborn , Marie Roehrborn
|
Basic Nature Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
(702) 564-6716
|Henderson, NV
|
Industry:
Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
Officers: Donna Hollingsworth , Paul Hollingsworth