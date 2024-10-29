BasicElectric.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Basic Electric
(703) 569-7671
|Alexandria, VA
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: William Jardin
|
Basic Electric
|West Bloomfield, MI
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Harry Kulchinsky
|
Basic Electric
|Waupaca, WI
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Dale Howen
|
Basic Electric
|Chesapeake, VA
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
|
Basic Electric
(501) 653-0564
|Benton, AR
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Jerry Wells
|
Basic Electric, Inc.
|Westlake Village, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Basic Electric Company Inc
(704) 821-7011
|Indian Trail, NC
|
Industry:
General Electrical Contractor
Officers: Steve C. Clardy , Angela T. Mitchell and 2 others Michael H. Clardy , C. S. Clardy
|
Basic Electrical Technology LLC
|Chaffee, MO
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Bruce Telker
|
Basic Electric, Inc.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Basic Electric, Inc.
(561) 686-5124
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: General Electrical Contractor
Officers: Bernard T. Seufert , Shane Seufert