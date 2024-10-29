Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of BasicsFirst.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Basic First Inc
(919) 776-7148
|Sanford, NC
|
Industry:
Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
Officers: Marianne Hawksby
|
First Basic Hawaii, Inc.
|El Monte, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Basics First Health System
|Leesburg, VA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Susmita Paul
|
Basic First Step, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Basics First Tutorial Services
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Deborah McNair
|
Basics First Health System, LLC
|Ashburn, VA
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Basics First Fitness & Training Corporation
|Leesburg, VA
|
Industry:
Physical Fitness Facility
|
Carl Ray Basic First Step Corporation
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Basic Cpr and First Aid Training LLC
|Mableton, GA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Just The Basics Cpr & First Aid LLC
|Fenton, MO
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Donald W. Weis