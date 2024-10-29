BasilianFathers.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Basilian Fathers
|Glen Cove, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Mauricio Popadiuk
|
Basilian Fathers Library
|Glen Cove, NY
|
Industry:
Library
Officers: Samuel Basniak
|
Basilian Father's Residence
(708) 361-8857
|Palos Park, IL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Walter Rybicky
|
Basilian Fathers Missions, Inc.
|Sugar Land, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: John L. Boscoe , John R. Whitley and 1 other Robert J. Klem
|
Basilian Fathers Missions
(281) 242-3148
|Sugar Land, TX
|
Industry:
Non-Profit Religious Organization
Officers: John R. Whitley , John L. Boscoe and 1 other Robert J. Klem
|
Basilian Fathers of Aquinas Inc
(585) 254-1190
|Rochester, NY
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Dennis Kauffman
|
Basilian Fathers House of Prayer
|Sugar Land, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Roy Ogeerio
|
The Basilian Fathers of Texas
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Dennis Michael Andrews , John Forrest Robbins and 1 other John Raymond Whitley
|
Basilian Fathers of Texas Inc
(713) 529-3994
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School Religious Organization
Officers: Paul O. Conner
|
Basilian Fathers of Texas Inc
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School College/University
Officers: Robert W. Crooker