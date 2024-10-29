Your price with special offer:
BasketballFoundation.com is a memorable and authoritative domain name ideal for businesses, foundations, or individuals involved in basketball. Its clear meaning instantly communicates your connection to the sport, making it an excellent choice for websites, email addresses, or online stores.
With BasketballFoundation.com, you'll stand out from competitors using generic or confusing domain names. The domain name is versatile and can be used across various industries such as education, training, coaching, equipment sales, or fan merchandise.
By owning BasketballFoundation.com, you'll create a strong foundation for your online presence. This domain name helps establish trust and credibility with potential customers, increasing their confidence in your brand.
Having a descriptive and targeted domain name can improve your search engine rankings and make it easier for fans and customers to find you. A memorable domain like BasketballFoundation.com is more likely to be shared and recommended, leading to organic growth.
Buy BasketballFoundation.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of BasketballFoundation.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Hiphop Basketball Foundation
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Beyond Basketball Foundation Inc
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Patricia Astor
|
Big Red Basketball Foundation
|Bethel Park, PA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Ohio Basketball Musuem Foundation
|Springfield, OH
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Piedmont Basketball Foundation
|Piedmont, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Justin Roach , Keith Milne
|
Basketball Results Foundation
|Sherman Oaks, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Metro Mustang Basketball Foundation
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Rodney Johnson , Horace Pope and 1 other Angela Patrick
|
Asian American Basketball Foundation
|Alexandria, VA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Piedmont Basketball Foundation
|Piedmont, CA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Superstar Youth Basketball Foundation
|Mill Valley, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Patricia Yount