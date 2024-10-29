BayAreaAppliance.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bay Area Appliance, LLC
|Oswego, IL
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Appliance Repair, High End Appliance-Ove
Officers: Danette Stavrianoudakis
|
Bay Area Appliance
|Largo, FL
|
Industry:
Ret Household Appliances
Officers: Jit Sookanan
|
Bay Area Appliance
|Clearwater, FL
|
Industry:
Electrical Repair Ret Household Appliances Whol Appliances/TV/Radio
Officers: Chandesh Sooknanan
|
Bay Area Appliance
|San Mateo, CA
|
Industry:
Electrical Repair
Officers: Raymond Scott
|
Bay Area Appliance
|Dunedin, FL
|
Industry:
Electrical Repair
Officers: Jit Sook
|
Bay Area Appliance Inc
(727) 817-1456
|New Port Richey, FL
|
Industry:
Ret Household Appliances
Officers: Chandresh Sooknanan , Jit Sook and 1 other Haimraj Sooknanan
|
Bay Area Appliance & Mattress
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Industry:
Ret Furniture Whol Appliances/TV/Radio
|
Bay Area Appliances Sales, Inc.
|New Port Richey, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Chandesh Sooknanan
|
Bay Area Appliance & Mattress Inc
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Chandesh Sooknanan
|
Bay Area Air Conditioning & Appliance
(727) 842-5052
|New Port Richey, FL
|
Industry:
Air Conditioning Contractor
Officers: Jimmy Wayne Murray , Ken Malafy and 2 others David S. Hutchins , Betty Pierson