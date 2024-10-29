Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
The BayAreaRecoveryCenter.com domain name offers several advantages. First, it's specific to the geographic location of the Bay Area, making it ideal for businesses that serve this community. It clearly communicates the type of business – recovery center. This domain name is perfect for therapists, counselors, treatment centers, support groups, and other mental health and addiction services in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Additionally, this domain name is easy to remember and type, ensuring that potential clients can quickly and easily find your business online. It also has a professional sounding name that instills trust and confidence.
BayAreaRecoveryCenter.com can significantly benefit your business in several ways. For instance, it can help you establish a strong online presence, making it easier for potential clients to find you when they search for keywords related to mental health and addiction recovery services in the Bay Area. This can lead to increased organic traffic and new customers.
Having a domain name that clearly communicates what your business does and where it's located can help establish trust and credibility with potential clients. It also makes it easier for them to remember and recommend your business to others.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of BayAreaRecoveryCenter.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bay Area Recovery Centers, Inc.
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Araceli Antonio
|
Bay Area Recovery Center, Ltd.
|Dickinson, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Recovery Management, LLC
|
Bay Area Recovery Center, L.C.
(281) 337-1343
|Dickinson, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Specialty Hospital Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Patricia S. White , Paul White and 5 others Joe Dell Shipley , Sue White , Becky Shipley , Kathleen Montegut , Jake White
|
Bay Area Recovery Center, L.C.
|Webster, TX
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Michelle Lewis
|
Bay Area Recovery Center Ltd
|Dickinson, TX
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Joe Shipley , Jake White and 1 other Paul White
|
Bay Area Spine Recovery Center, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Magaly P. Dicanio , Ricky Damian
|
Bay Area Foreclosure Recovery Centers LLC
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Bradley W. Berry , William D. Evans and 1 other Lily W. Berry
|
Bay Area Recovery Center-Medically Indigent Care, Inc.
|Dickinson, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Lance Clemons , Billy Smith and 2 others Kathy Maes , Terri Smith