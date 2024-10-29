BayCarRental.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bay Car Rental
(510) 276-4012
|Hayward, CA
|
Industry:
Passenger Car Rental
Officers: Fria Ali
|
Bay Car Rental, Inc.
|Hayward, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Faria Ali
|
Monterey Bay Car Rentals
|Salinas, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Duane Sheets
|
North Bay Car Rental
|Oakland, CA
|
Industry:
Passenger Car Rental
Officers: Sage Chernet
|
David Josue Car Rental
|Bay Shore, NY
|
Industry:
Equipment Rental/Leasing
|
Express Car Rental
(920) 491-0505
|Green Bay, WI
|
Industry:
Rent-A-Car Service
Officers: Monnie Wittig
|
Basic Car & Truck Rentals
|Bay Shore, NY
|
Industry:
Passenger Car Rental Ret Auto/Home Supplies
Officers: Charlie Bea , Janice Baserap
|
Alan & Letty Truck Rental
|Cold Bay, AK
|
Industry:
Truck Rental/Leasing
Officers: Alan Ellis
|
Tu Rental Car Inc
|Cutler Bay, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Daniel R. Barros , Cesar A. Ramirez and 2 others Fersen A. Bulmez , Miriam O. Ramirez
|
Efrt Used Car Rental
|Cutler Bay, FL
|
Industry:
Equipment Rental and Leasing, Nec