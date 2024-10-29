BayCoalition.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
East Bay Bicycle Coalition
|Oakland, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Sporting/Recreational Goods
|
North Bay Housing Coalition
(707) 259-6121
|Napa, CA
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Douglas Cleveland , Milly Whitney and 4 others John Shea , Mary Eble , Judith M. Naimo , Cami Weaver
|
Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition
|Swanville, ME
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Cloe Chunn
|
South Bay Coalition
|Inglewood, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Bay Taxpayers Coalition, Inc.
|Panama City, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Jack G. Williams
|
Bay Area Coalition, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Lori L. Allen , Rashaad Herring and 3 others Kia Holder , Antonio L. Alls , Neddroy E. Bent
|
South Bay Coalition
|Redondo Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Tina Harris , Dan Smith and 1 other Michael Ballue
|
Bay Dredging Action Coalition
|Oakland, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Robert Cheasty
|
North Bay Housing Coalition
|Napa, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: John Shea , Douglas Cleveland
|
East Bay Bicycle Coalition
|Oakland, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Ret Sporting Goods/Bicycles
Officers: Thomas J. Ayres , Robert Raburn