BayDevelopers.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bay Development
(401) 647-7367
|Foster, RI
|
Industry:
Subdivider/Developer
Officers: Frank Christoff
|
Bay Developers
(321) 956-3050
|Melbourne, FL
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: David Kipper
|
Bay to Bay Developers Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Richard A. Barnes , Patricia A. Barnes
|
Bay to Bay Development, "LLC"
|Panama City, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Management Services
Officers: Joseph A. McQuaig , Shannon B. Owens
|
Misson Bay Development
|Camdenton, MO
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Northern Bay Development
|Friendship, WI
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
|
Broken Bay Development LLC
|Ledyard, CT
|
Industry:
Management Services
Officers: Mark A. Spruance
|
Salmon Bay Development
|Bellevue, WA
|
Industry:
Subdivider/Developer
|
South Bay Development LLC
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Subdivider/Developer
|
Mango Bay Development LLC
|Murrells Inlet, SC
|
Industry:
Subdivider/Developer
Officers: Thomas P. Cecala