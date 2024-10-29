BayHoliday.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Holiday Bay
(603) 366-4414
|Laconia, NH
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Lillian Goulette , Richard Goulette
|
Holiday Villas Laguna Bay
|Kissimmee, FL
|
Industry:
Ret Gifts/Novelties
Officers: George Anderson
|
Bay Doc Holiday, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Claude Robert
|
Bay Area Holiday, Inc.
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Rainie Xuan Kong
|
Bay Holiday Rentals, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Holiday Inn Green Bay
|Green Bay, WI
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Laura Phillips , McGinnis Denise and 2 others Mary Shallow , John Ford
|
Tim Holiday
|Bay Minette, AL
|Manager at S & K Machineworks & Fabrication, Inc.
|
Judd Holiday
|Granite Bay, CA
|Managing Member at Grabber Tech, LLC
|
Holiday Builders
|Grand Bay, AL
|
Industry:
Residential Construction
|
Holiday Foley
|Palm Bay, FL
|at Southern Roots Property Management L.L.C.