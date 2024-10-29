BayerConstruction.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bayer Construction
(281) 364-7616
|The Woodlands, TX
|
Industry:
Industrial Building Construction
Officers: William E. Bayer
|
Bayer Construction
|Bellevue, NE
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Leroy Bayer
|
Bayer Construction
|Victor, IA
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Matt Bayer
|
Bayer Construction
|Forked River, NJ
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
|
Bayer Construction Corporation
|Encino, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Michael Bayer
|
Bayer Construction Company
|Fayetteville, GA
|
Industry:
Roofing/Siding Contr
|
Bayer Construction Company, Inc.
(785) 776-8839
|Manhattan, KS
|
Industry:
Crushed/Broken Limestone Water/Sewer/Utility Construction Excavation Contractor
Officers: Neil W. Horton , Burke Bayer and 4 others Kelly Briggs , Jane Pringal , Winifred Miller , Jane Wiltsepringle
|
Bayer Construction Inc
|Catonsville, MD
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction Nonresidential Construction Plumbing/Heating/Air Cond Contractor
Officers: Jeffrey Bayer
|
Bayer Construction & Roofing Co.
|Novato, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Mitch Bayer Construction LLC
(715) 453-5190
|Tomahawk, WI
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Mitchell Bayer