BaysideEstates.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bayside Estates
|Sebewaing, MI
|
Industry:
Mobile Home Site Operator
Officers: Leroy Harvey , Fred Haingst
|
Bayside Construction
|Redwood Estates, CA
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Charles K. Lundquist
|
Bayside LLC
|Rolling Hills Estates, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Officers: Nv
|
Bayside Real Estate & Inv.
|Antioch, CA
|
Industry:
Investor
Officers: Debra L. Barnt , Keyon Nash
|
Remax Bayside Real Estate
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
|
Bayside Estates Homeowners, Inc.
|Fort Myers Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Albert Logan , Jo Starczewski and 3 others John Chandler , James Albert , Thomas Bartell
|
Waterfront Bayside Estates, LLC
|Clearwater, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Paul Puzzangera , Paul J. Puzzanghera
|
Bayside Sd Estates, LLC
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Real Property Ownership and Investment
Officers: Robert L. Beyer , CA1REAL Property Ownership and Investment
|
North Bayside Estates LLC
(541) 756-6000
|North Bend, OR
|
Industry:
Mobile Home Park
Officers: Doug Lagrou , Lucky Chow and 2 others Diana Shenk , Claudia Hil
|
Bayside Real Estate, Inc.
|Panama City Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Dorothy J. Burton