BbBook.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
B's Books
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Whol Books/Newspapers
Officers: Barney Agnew
|
B Books
|Covington, KY
|
Industry:
Whol Books/Newspapers
Officers: Steven H. Bryant
|
B Books
|Three Oaks, MI
|
Industry:
Ret Books
Officers: Richard D. Tuttle
|
B's Books
|Mc Grath, AK
|
Industry:
Whol Books/Newspapers
|
B & B Scrap Books
(614) 336-0556
|Powell, OH
|
Industry:
Ret Books
Officers: Alecia Creasap
|
B & B Book Supply
|Highland, IL
|
Industry:
Direct Retail Sales
Officers: Nancy Byers , Harold Byers
|
B B Mackey Books
(610) 971-9409
|Wayne, PA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc Books-Publishing/Printing Secretarial/Court Reporting
Officers: Betty B. Mackey
|
B B's Used Books
(352) 620-0785
|Ocala, FL
|
Industry:
Ret Used Merchandise
Officers: Barbara Barnwell
|
B & B Apointment Books
|Brownsburg, IN
|
Industry:
Ret Books
|
B & B Books, Inc.
|Brownsburg, IN
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Whol Books/Newspapers
Officers: Kimberly D. Clayton , Barbara L. Yount and 2 others Jennifer L. Siegel , Tim Clayton