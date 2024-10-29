BeachMuseum.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Museum North Beach
|Moclips, WA
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
|
Long Beach Heritage Museum
|Long Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Kenneth Nelson Larkey
|
Wrightsville Beach Museum Inc
(910) 256-2569
|Wrightsville Beach, NC
|
Industry:
History Museum
Officers: Ryan Pierce , Madeline Flagler and 6 others Nancy Owens , Catherine O'Quinn , Michael Kingoff , Haywood Newkirk , Nancy Faye Craig , Marjorie Way
|
Long Beach Children's Museum
|Long Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Liz Miramountes-Kennard
|
Gulf Beaches Historical Museum
|St Pete Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Sally Yoder , Paul Skipper and 5 others Jari Mogavaro , Barbara Ferriter , Janeth Shewmaker , Charlene Blank , Edgar Nazario
|
The American Beach Museum
|Gainesville, FL
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Vicky Asbury
|
Beaches Museum Visitor Center
|Jacksonville Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
|
Long Beach Air Museum
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Miami Beach Bass Museum
|Miami Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Diane W. Camber , Lee Ortega and 7 others Adrienne Von Lates , Jean Ortega , Gary Farmer , Megan Riley , Denise Wolpert , Joyce Kaiser , Lydia Harrison
|
Beach Museum Corporation
|Hollywood, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Fernand Khalifa