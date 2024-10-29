BeachSwimClub.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Beach Swim Club
|Long Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: George Shigematsu , Teresa Pascuzzo and 1 other Claudia Rutter
|
Seal Beach Swim Club
|Seal Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Joe Buckle , Maria Fattas and 1 other Maria Theresa Fattal
|
Long Beach Swim Club
|Long Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
|
Sandy Beach Swim Club
(203) 758-8480
|Middlebury, CT
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Betsy Anderson
|
Menifee Beach & Swim Club
(951) 672-0605
|Menifee, CA
|
Industry:
Trust Mgt
Officers: Robert M. Stewart
|
Pompano Beach Swim Club, Inc.
|Pompano Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert E. Parrish , Carol H. Redd and 4 others Lorraine Parrish , Pat Peabody , Sue Wolf , James L. Wolf
|
Cocoa Beach Swim Club Inc
|Cocoa Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Alfred M. Carey , Harold C. O'Dell and 3 others Charles R. Denaburg , Janet C. Stewart , Thomas F. Goldcamp
|
Carolanne Farms Swim Club
(757) 473-8257
|Virginia Beach, VA
|
Industry:
Swim Team
Officers: Jeffery Ringo , Jani Jacobucci and 5 others John Settle , Stefanie Dunham , Bob Mandigo , Jack Dunham , Shannon Haltom
|
Niuhi Swim Club
|Ewa Beach, HI
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
Waikiki Swim Club
|Jensen Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Jim Wiencke