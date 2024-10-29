BeaconAutomotive.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Beacon Automotive
(570) 828-9150
|Dingmans Ferry, PA
|
Industry:
General Auto Repair
Officers: George Beacon
|
Beacon Automotive
|Crown Point, IN
|
Industry:
Automotive Services Gasoline Service Station
Officers: Mike Gabriel
|
Beacon Automotive Inc
(845) 255-2934
|New Paltz, NY
|
Industry:
Gasoline Service Station
Officers: Farooge Sirdah
|
Beacon Beach Automotive LLC
|Miami Lakes, FL
|
Industry:
General Auto Repair
Officers: Robert Potamkin
|
Beacon Beach Automotive, LLC
|Miami Lakes, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Alan H. Potamkin , David Yusko and 2 others Robert M. Potamkin , Andy Pfeifer
|
Beacon Automotive, L.L.C.
(910) 436-0453
|Spring Lake, NC
|
Industry:
Whol Auto Parts/Supplies Ret Auto/Home Supplies
Officers: Jonathan Newsome , Shirley P. Newsome and 2 others Randy Newsome , Larry Newsome
|
Beacon Automotive Lp
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Industry: General Auto Repair
Officers: Maldo Group LLC , John F. Maldonado
|
Beacon Automotive Austin, Lp
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Maldo Group LLC
|
Beacon Beach Automotive, Inc.
|Miami Lakes, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Barry Freider , David Yusko and 2 others Andy Pfeifer , Andew Pfeifer
|
Beacon Automotive, LLC
|Miami Lakes, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability
Officers: David Yusko , Barry Freider and 2 others Andy Pfeifer , Walter Ritter