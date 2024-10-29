BearCreekGolfClub.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bear Creek Golf Club
|Monroe, GA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Kris Harris
|
Bear Creek Golf Club
|Lakewood, CO
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Mark Byron , Jeff Bradley
|
Bear Creek Golf Club Inc
(601) 425-5670
|Laurel, MS
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: B. A. Riser , Susan Thomas and 5 others Willy Parks , James Smith , Roy Moss , Eddie Guthrie , L. G. Miller
|
Club Corp Bear Creek Golf
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Public Golf Course
Officers: Andy Goudet
|
Bear Creek Golf Club Inc
(720) 922-3559
|Littleton, CO
|
Industry:
Membership Golf Club and Restaurant
Officers: Leo Bradley
|
Bear Creek Golf Club Inc
(843) 681-9510
|Hilton Head Island, SC
|
Industry:
Membership Golf Club
Officers: Jerry Weber , Hugh Murphy and 5 others Susan Lyking , Jeff Devincentis , George Schluchterer , Bud Brown , Daniel Jackson
|
Bear Creek Golf Club, Inc.
(951) 677-8621
|Murrieta, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Membership Sport/Recreation Club Public Golf Course
Officers: Richard Clotworthy , Rich Gillete and 5 others Peter Hanson , Max Anderson , Mark W. Costa , Kim Schilling , Karen Fritschi
|
Bear Creek Valley Golf Club
|Lake Ozark, MO
|
Industry:
Ret Sporting Goods/Bicycles
Officers: Shirrel Duncan , Dennis Jones and 1 other Sherril Duncan
|
Bear Creek Golf Club Inc
(410) 876-4653
|Westminster, MD
|
Industry:
Semi-Private Golf Course
Officers: Rick Switalski , Cliff Burdette and 1 other Cliff Burdett
|
Bear Creek Golf Club LLC
(717) 274-2212
|Lebanon, PA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Mike Caporaletti