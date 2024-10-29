What sets premium, pronounceable domain names, especially those in .com, like this one apart is that there are limited quantities. So not just anyone has one and since this domain is still available, this specific domain is like owning an exclusive web address on the most prestigious street of the internet. Because you know most new startups would have to start from scratch with their digital footprint and web design and all they will instantly earn credibility. Once they move on in from the generic extensions because you will have BeautyForYou.com it will lend them an air of trust and reliability from the beginning

BeautyForYou.com gives the owner an edge over other domains by being able to command higher prices for banner advertisements or better deals on pay-per click arrangements; because the right domain name can pay big when considering marketing options. It is a strategy that's already established in the 'real' estate game, and owning premium web 'real estate' offers business owners similar leverage.