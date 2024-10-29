BehavioralHealthClinic.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Wrhs Behavioral Health Clinic
|Batesville, AR
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office Individual/Family Services
Officers: Gary L. Britten , Tom Hardin and 3 others Cindy E. Rossetti , Lisa R. Melton , Tham Hardin
|
Lincoln Behavioral Health Clinic
|Lincoln, NE
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Judy Byrns , Sharon Hassler and 1 other Wendy Rhoades
|
Wellsource Behavioral Health Clinic
|Kingwood, TX
|
Industry:
Health and Allied Services, Nec, Nsk
|
Behavioral Health Service Clinics
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Drevis L. Hager , John R. Shirriff and 5 others Eric W. Goad , Anupama Chauhan , John Heefner , Kim D. Holtmeier , Dexter D. Whittemore
|
Integra Behavioral Health Clinic
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Gentil Salazar , Richard Hodgin and 1 other Marcy D. Quiroz
|
Behavioral Health Services Clinics
|Saint Paul, MN
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Arlene P. Boutin , Dexter D. Whittemore
|
Behavior Health Clinic
|Tupelo, MS
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Marianne Barnes , Charlotte Green and 2 others Paul B. Hill , Mark D. Ramsey
|
Miami Behavioral Health Clinic
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Marian Albeity
|
Deaconess Behavioral Health Clinic
|Billings, MT
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services Specialty Outpatient Clinic Health Practitioner's Office Medical Doctors Office
Officers: John Denegre , Dina Atwood and 4 others David B. Carlson , David B. Yelington , Scott K. Ross , Steven Grosso
|
Billings Behavioral Health Clinic
|Billings, MT
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Julie Kelso , Diane D. Goedde and 5 others Carolyn Cassel , Patty Yoder , William Bredehoft , Elizabeth Walter , Larry Amstutz