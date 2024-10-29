BellFood.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Linda Foods
|Marysville, CA
|
Industry:
Fast-Food Rest Chain
Officers: Barbara Foster
|
Bell Foods
|Windsor, CO
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Jeremy P. Bell
|
Belle Foods
|Brattleboro, VT
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Pierson-Bell Foods LLC
|Lithonia, GA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Belle Foods LLC
|Brewton, AL
|
Industry:
Supermarkets Chain
Officers: Peggy Booker , Mike Barnett
|
Belle Foods LLC
|Atmore, AL
|
Industry:
Ret Groceries Ret Drugs/Sundries
|
Belle Foods LLC
(251) 621-0552
|Spanish Fort, AL
|
Industry:
Supermarket
Officers: John Follo , Rusty Smyly and 4 others John Griffin , Tammy Merrill , Tracy Granamth , Shirley Wilson
|
Belle Foods LLC
(251) 471-1681
|Mobile, AL
|
Industry:
Supermarket
Officers: Ernest Hughes , Keith Griffis and 2 others Debbie Robinson , Donald Henderson
|
Bell Food Brokers, Inc.
|Delray Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: George Bell
|
Bell Foods, Inc
|Hollywood, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: George Bell