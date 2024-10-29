BellaItalian.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bella Bella Italian Restaurant
|New Rochelle, NY
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Bella Capri Italian
|Georgetown, DE
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Grayson Frasier , Jay Kennedy and 7 others Kimberly Tolbert , Phillip Savage , Jay Cleveland , Grayson Fraser , Enzo Tiano , Sol Carannante , Adrian Cannon
|
Luna Bella Italian Ices
|Hammondsport, NY
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Merchandise
Officers: Michael Anthony
|
Pizza Bella Italian Resta
|Ottsville, PA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Hassan Abdi
|
Bella-Roma Italian Restaurant
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Bella Italian Ice LLC
|Northridge, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Food Service
Officers: Andrew P. Grant , Teresa F. Cherew and 1 other Caafood Service
|
Bella Serta Italian Grill
|Fenton, MO
|
Industry:
Eating Place Misc Personal Services
Officers: John Helbig
|
Bella Italian Kitchen
|Sterling Heights, MI
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Bella Fonte Italian Restaurant
|Ashland, KY
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Jose Garcia
|
Bella Pasta Italian Restaurant
|Jeannette, PA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Michelle Cavaliere