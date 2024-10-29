BenchmarkHealthcare.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Benchmark Healthcare
|Raytown, MO
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Amy Stover , Shelly Alexander and 6 others Erin Ashbrook , Diana House , Lisa Ison , Angela White , Barb Durbin , Megan Galvin
|
Benchmark Healthcare
|Chesterfield, MO
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
|
Benchmark Healthcare Community
|Milwaukee, WI
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Aurora Perez
|
Benchmark Healthcare Consulting, Inc.
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
|
Benchmark Healthcare of Senath
|Senath, MO
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
|
Benchmark Healthcare Group, Inc.
(314) 439-8900
|Chesterfield, MO
|
Industry:
Home Health Care Services
Officers: John M. Sells , Bailey Sells
|
Benchmark Atlantic Healthcare
|McHenry, IL
|
Industry:
Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
Officers: Peter Boll
|
Benchmark Healthcare Corp
(781) 224-2450
|Wakefield, MA
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Susan L. Glasser , Brenda Hyland-Miller
|
Benchmark Healthcare, LLC
|Seneca, SC
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care
Officers: Louis Snedigar
|
Benchmark Healthcare Alliance, Inc.