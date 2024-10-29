BenningtonSchool.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bennington School District Inc
(802) 447-7543
|Bennington, VT
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Charleen Cooper , Eileen Jewett and 8 others Donna M. King , Barb Newton , Cheryl King , Donna Maloney , Amanda Call , Helen Greene , Christina Altieri , Carolee Gulley
|
Bennington School District Inc
(802) 447-7501
|Bennington, VT
|
Industry:
School District Operating Public Elementary Schools
Officers: Kenneth Swierad , George Carpenter and 1 other Wesley Knapp
|
Bennington School District Inc
(802) 447-7979
|Bennington, VT
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Barb O'Callaghan , Raymond Campbell and 6 others Steven Stitzel , Jean Michaels , Nicole Sauer , Chip Watson , Patrick Ramsay , Jeffrey P. Labonte
|
Bennington School District
(802) 442-5955
|North Bennington, VT
|
Industry:
School
Officers: Tom Martin , Barbara O'Callaghan
|
Bennington School District 59
(402) 238-2447
|Bennington, NE
|
Industry:
High School
Officers: Ron Boner , Christopher Grinvalds and 6 others Michael Spoehr , Wayne Andersen , Gordon Boe , Konni In Den Bosch , Konni Indabaush , Shawn McIlnay
|
Bennington School District
(580) 847-2737
|Bennington, OK
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Donna Anderson , Debra Faubian and 6 others Debra Faubion , Eric Hardison , Fred Dunegan , Lydia Daniels , Kenny Slawson , Terry Hill
|
Bennington Elementary School
(802) 442-5256
|Bennington, VT
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Patti Dewey , John O'Connor and 6 others Jerry O'Connor , Jennifer Parker , James Law , Donna Cauley , Matthew Wickham , Nikki Dockum
|
C Bennington School In
|Arlington, VT
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Bennington School Inc
(802) 859-9634
|Burlington, VT
|
Industry:
Regulation Agricultural Marketing
Officers: Matt Merritt
|
Bennington School District Inc
(802) 447-7511
|Bennington, VT
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Berta Winiker , Mike Molloy and 8 others Kristyn Harrington , Jeremy Neill , Wendy Pierce , Michael Dimaio , Judi Estes , David Beriau , Tiffany Pugliese , Josh Reed