BergenSquare.com is a domain name that transcends the ordinary. Its connection to the historic and picturesque city of Bergen adds an element of charm and intrigue. This domain name is versatile, suitable for various industries, including technology, design, and healthcare. It's an investment that speaks to the heart and mind of your customers.
With a domain name like BergenSquare.com, you are not just acquiring a web address; you are securing a valuable asset that enhances your brand's identity. This domain name's distinctiveness sets it apart from the crowd and positions your business for success.
BergenSquare.com can significantly impact your business by driving organic traffic. Its unique and memorable nature makes it easier for potential customers to find and remember your site. Additionally, a domain name with a strong brand identity can help establish trust and credibility with your audience.
The power of a domain name extends beyond the digital realm. A catchy and memorable domain name like BergenSquare.com can help you stand out in offline marketing efforts, such as print ads or business cards. A domain name that resonates with your audience can help attract and engage potential customers, ultimately leading to increased sales and revenue.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of BergenSquare.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Louise Bergen
|Kennett Square, PA
|Partner at Murray Bergen & Associates
|
Bergen of Allen Square, Inc.
|
Bergen of Rosehill Square, Inc.
|Yardley, PA
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Daniel M. Dilella , Robert K. Maloney and 8 others Barry Howard , Kathleen Lynch Powell , Holly Reynolds , Steve Pogarsky , Howard L. Patent , George E. Haines , Brant G. Glomb , Robert T. Cook
|
Bergen of Rosehill Square, Inc.
|
Bergen of Allen Square, Inc.
|Yardley, PA
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Daniel M. Dilella , Robert K. Maloney and 8 others Loretta M. Kelly , Kathleen Lynch Powell , Steve Pogarsky , Howard L. Patent , George E. Haines , Barry Howard , Brant G. Glomb , Robert T. Cook
|
Murray Bergen & Associates
|Kennett Square, PA
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Louise Bergen , Thomas Murray
|
Square Wheel Trucking LLC
|North Bergen, NJ
|
Industry:
Local Trucking Operator
Officers: Carlo Mollica
|
McGinley Square Pub
|North Bergen, NJ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Franklin Square Contractors
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Structural Steel Erection
|
Frank Folise
(201) 348-6756
|Franklin Square, NY
|President at Resources Warehousing & Consolidation Services of California, Inc. Director at Aries International Import Services, Inc. Director at Aries Global Logistics, Inc. Owner at Precon International Inc President at Land Bridge Terminals, Inc President at Resources Trucking Inc