BestFarmers.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Farmer's Best International, L.L.C.
|Rio Rico, AZ
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Leonardo Tarriba
|
Farmer's Best International, LLC
(520) 281-1411
|Rio Rico, AZ
|
Industry:
Whol Fruits/Vegetables
Officers: Ivan Tarriba , Maria Meza and 4 others Oscar Tarriba , Walter Palazuelos , Jerry Wagner , Roberto Tarriba
|
Farmers Best Choice LLC
|Blanchard, OK
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm
|
Farmers Best Fertilizer Inc
(478) 676-4506
|Dudley, GA
|
Industry:
Whol Farm Supplies
Officers: Daniel R. Cook , Andy Cook and 1 other Judy Cook
|
Best Farmers Mkt.
|Petersburg, VA
|
Industry:
Whol General Groceries
Officers: Jack Branch
|
Nature's Best Farmers Market
|Fairview, MI
|
Industry:
Vegetable/Melon Farm
Officers: Denise Agius
|
Fedtech Best-Farmers Jv
|Oakdale, MN
|
Industry:
Industrial Building Construction
Officers: Thomas Best
|
Grandma's Best Farmers Market
|Kingman, AZ
|
Industry:
Whol General Groceries
|
Farmer's Best Produce Inc
(708) 562-5800
|Melrose Park, IL
|
Industry:
Ret Fruits/Vegetables
Officers: Nick Merikas , George Mikroulas
|
Farmers Best Seed Co
(309) 586-5681
|Aledo, IL
|
Industry:
Ret Nursery/Garden Supplies
Officers: Jim McClellan