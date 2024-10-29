BestMedicalGroup.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Best Medical Group, L.L.C.
(602) 824-4352
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Carlene Danis , Kathryn Brown and 4 others Angel Gomez , Desiree Servin , Lori A. Rodriguez , Derik K. Kenworthy
|
Best Medical Group, LLC
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Manuel Perez-Espinosa , Jose M. Perez
|
Best Healthcare Medical Group
|Beverly Hills, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Parvaneh Bahmani , Mike Mirahmadi and 3 others Marcy Cavrraro , Marcy Cababaro , Gina E. Bae
|
Best Medical Group, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Mercedes De Villafuerte
|
Best Medical Group, Inc.
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Rodrigo A. Munoz
|
Best Healthcare Medical Group Inc
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Raul Urquiaga
|
Best Radiological Medical Group, Inc.
|Tustin, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Calvin Harstad
|
Best Medical Equipment Group LLC
|Doral, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Alexander A. Oviedo
|
Best Medical Care Group, Inc
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jorge L. Valdez
|
Best Care Medical Group, Inc.
|Hemet, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Roger A. Moushabek