Your price with special offer:
Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
BethanyHomes.com offers a unique and memorable domain name that resonates with customers seeking homes or services related to the comfort and security of their own homes. The name's simplicity and memorability make it ideal for various industries, including real estate, home improvement, interior design, and more.
Owning a domain like BethanyHomes.com puts you at an advantage in today's competitive business landscape. It provides a professional and trustworthy image, making it easier for potential customers to find and remember your business online. This domain name's descriptive nature can help attract organic traffic and improve your online search visibility.
BethanyHomes.com plays a significant role in growing your business by establishing a strong online presence. It helps improve organic traffic by making your business easily discoverable in search engines. With a domain that clearly communicates what your business offers, potential customers are more likely to visit your website and engage with your brand.
Investing in a domain name like BethanyHomes.com can also help you build a strong brand. The name's association with the comfort and security of a home can help customers trust and connect with your business. Additionally, having a clear and memorable domain name can contribute to customer loyalty and repeat business.
Buy BethanyHomes.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of BethanyHomes.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bethany Home
|Madison, WI
|Board of Directors at Leadingage Wisconsin
|
Bethany Home
(509) 924-0580
|Spokane, WA
|
Industry:
Rest Home
Officers: Candice Laplante , Sylvia Smith
|
Bethany Home
|Ripon, CA
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Andrew Lee
|
Bethany Home
(218) 435-1044
|Fosston, MN
|
Industry:
Rooming/Boarding House
Officers: Cathy Godtland
|
Bethany Home
|Richmond, TX
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Bethany Home
|Birmingham, AL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Merrel Stringer
|
Bethany Home
(563) 556-5233
|Dubuque, IA
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care Intermediate Care Facility
Officers: Sherry Buxton , Joan Hoener and 8 others Larry Middleman , Mark Liaboe , Sue De Moss , Dana Klein , Laurie Kotz-Picray , Tom Barton , Ken Miller , Kathy Kessler
|
Bethany Homes Auxiliary
|Fargo, ND
|
Industry:
Ret Gifts/Novelties
Officers: Brenda Carlson
|
Bethany Home Foundation
|Providence, RI
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care
Officers: Margaret Schippee
|
Bethany Lutheran Homes, Inc.
(608) 784-4511
|La Crosse, WI
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Marylou Shanklin , Myrna Townsend and 4 others Sharon Alden , Karen Myhre , Carin Myhre , Ron Zuccarelli