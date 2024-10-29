BethelCongregation.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bethel Congregation
(802) 442-9645
|Bennington, VT
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Richard Lowenthal , Bill Reichblum and 8 others Robyn Kozierok , Jennifer Burt , Debbie Phillips , Steve Fogel , Adam Kunin , Joshua Boettiger , Amanda Mattison , Lance Wang
|
Bethel Congregation
(510) 848-9428
|Berkeley, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization Child Day Care Services
Officers: Mark Priven , Katherine Haynes Sanstad and 8 others Stan Schiffman , Norm Frankel , Diane L. Bernbaum , Debra Sagan , Mike Rosenatimer , Ann Gonski , Ferenc Raj , Richard Adler
|
Bethel Congregation Baltimore Inc
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
Cemetery Subdivider/Developer
Officers: Steve Silverman , Randy Arndts
|
Congregation El Bethel Inc
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
New Bethel Congregational Church
|Marble Hill, MO
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jeff Lohrstorfer , George Yount and 1 other Patsy McKaskly
|
Bethel Congregational Holiness
|Opp, AL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Leon Adkins
|
Bethel Lutheran Congregation
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Nancy Espinosa , Jason De Anda and 1 other Christina Louise Owre Deanda
|
Bethel Congregational Methodist Church
|Butler, GA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Richie McCants , Jay Frazier and 2 others Julia Townley , Terrill Bragg
|
Swedish Bethel Congregation
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Congregation Bethel of Flatbush
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Ben Kuzer