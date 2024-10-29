BethelEvangelicalChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church
(704) 922-5487
|Lincolnton, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Elizabeth J. Toler
|
Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church
(330) 659-9069
|Bath, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Deb Kerr , Byron Arledge
|
Bethel Evangelical Congregrational Church
|Dixon, IL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Richard Reigle
|
Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church
(612) 529-3178
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: David Gilyerd , David Johnson
|
Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church
(309) 263-2417
|Morton, IL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Brian Pape , Jackie Patton and 2 others Alanna Dunhew , Jeff Anderson
|
Bethel Evangelical Free Church
|Staten Island, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organizations
|
Bethel Evangelical Free Church
(701) 232-4476
|Fargo, ND
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Mark Reeves , Dave Bruns and 8 others Shane Stacey , Jim Levitt , Bev Condit , Jonathan Hood , Jon Lucht , Verona Winkler , Andy Kvernen , Ginger Williams
|
Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church
|York, NE
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Robert Richert
|
Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church
(724) 763-2780
|Ford City, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Michael Polka , Judith Serafine and 3 others Mark Dailey , Kenneth Crail , April M. Dailey
|
Bethel Evangelical Church, Inc.
|Delray Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Patrick Chrysostome , Samuel A. Menard and 8 others Paulette Seide , Wilfrid Jacques , Pierre Lapomarede , Jean Patrick Jean-Louis , Patrick Jean Louis , Evens Jules , Ellie Camille , Gardy Cadet