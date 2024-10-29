BethelLifeCenter.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bethel Life Center Inc
(316) 522-7148
|Wichita, KS
|
Industry:
Church & School
Officers: Kenneth R. Woods , Linda Magnuson and 2 others Adam Shinn , Mike Easter
|
Bethel Life Center
|McAllen, TX
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
|
Bethel Life Center
(704) 932-5387
|Kannapolis, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Simon Rose , Bryan J. Pierce and 2 others Geraldine Hammond , Stephanie Robinson
|
Bethel Family Life Center
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Fonda Murray , Cheryl Bouyer
|
Bethel Life Outreach Center
|Greenville, PA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Christian Bethel Life Center
|Colville, WA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Bethel Christian Life Center Inc
|Colville, WA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Lloyd Ward
|
Bethel Nu Life Christian Center Inc.
|Pompano Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Mary Ann Noth
|
The Bethel Family Life Center, Inc.
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: R. B. Holmes , Ralph Byrd and 4 others Carolyn D. Cummings , Lucretia Collins , Elanie Bryant , John W. Tolliver
|
Greater Bethel Zion Family Life Center Minis
|Salisbury, MD
|
Industry:
Operated for Worship Religious Training
Officers: Matthew Phillips