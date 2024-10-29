BethelTownship.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bethel Township
(937) 845-1341
|New Carlisle, OH
|
Industry:
Executive Office
Officers: David Phares , Nancy Brown and 4 others Tim King , Jacob King , Dave Finfrock , Dave Stitzel
|
Bethel Township
|Lewisville, OH
|
Industry:
Trust Management
Officers: Missy Elaman , David A. Phares
|
Bethel Township
(717) 865-4005
|Fredericksburg, PA
|
Industry:
Executive Office
Officers: Robert Young , Melissa Johnson and 3 others Jonas D. Krieser , Larry Boyer , Delmas Hernley
|
Bethel Township
|Garnet Valley, PA
|
Industry:
Executive Office
|
Bethel Township
|Volin, SD
|
Industry:
General Government
Officers: Darby Ganschow
|
Township of Bethel
|Fredericksburg, PA
|
Industry:
Police Protection
Officers: Larry Boyer
|
Bethel Township Supervisor
(724) 763-1882
|Ford City, PA
|
Industry:
Executive Office
Officers: Jim Reader
|
Bethel Township Delaware County
(610) 558-0929
|Boothwyn, PA
|
Industry:
Police Protection
Officers: John Cairo
|
Bethel Township, Delaware County
|Boothwyn, PA
|
Industry:
Township Government
Officers: Michael George
|
Township of Bethel
(717) 294-3958
|Warfordsburg, PA
|
Industry:
Air/Water/Waste Management General Government
Officers: Robert Strait