Domain For Sale

CableAlarm.com

$2,888 USD

Wake up your business with CableAlarm.com – a domain that signals safety, security, and innovation. Connect with customers in the cable industry or beyond, building trust and confidence in your brand.

    • About CableAlarm.com

    CableAlarm.com is an ideal domain for businesses involved in cable production, installation, maintenance, or security. It conveys a sense of protection and reliability, essential in industries where safety and security are top priorities. This domain name sets your business apart, signaling professionalism and expertise.

    CableAlarm.com is versatile. You can use it for various applications – from building a website that offers cable installation services to creating an online marketplace for cable products. The domain's concise yet descriptive name makes it easy to remember and appealing to potential customers.

    Why CableAlarm.com?

    By purchasing CableAlarm.com, you'll strengthen your online presence and establish a strong brand identity. A domain with 'cable' in its name instantly conveys the industry and intent of your business, making it easier for potential customers to find you online.

    CableAlarm.com can contribute to increased organic traffic due to its targeted nature. Customers searching for cable-related services or products are more likely to type 'cable' into a search engine. Owning this domain name means you'll capture that traffic and potentially convert it into sales.

    Marketability of CableAlarm.com

    CableAlarm.com can help your business stand out from competitors by making it clear what you do and whom you serve. It also enables effective targeted advertising through search engines, social media platforms, or other digital channels.

    Additionally, CableAlarm.com can be useful in non-digital media as well. You can use the domain name on business cards, brochures, and even billboards to create brand awareness and attract new potential customers.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CableAlarm.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Cable Alarm Inc
    (270) 822-4859     		Uniontown, KY Industry: Cable/Pay Television Service
    Officers: Allan Louis
    Spectrum Cable Alarm
    (973) 748-6563     		Bloomfield, NJ Industry: Cable/Pay Television Service
    Officers: Gerard Duffy
    Rescue Security Alarm Cable &
    		Palmyra, NJ Industry: Cable/Pay Television Service
    Officers: Sean Rahilly
    Cable & Fire Alarm System Inc
    		Miami Gardens, FL Industry: Whol Electrical Equipment
    Officers: Anibal A. Pastrana
    Cable & Fire Alarm System Inc
    		Opa Locka, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Anibal A. Pastrana
    National Alarm, Communications and Cable, Inc.
    		San Leandro, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Communication Services
    Officers: Raymond Thomas Gerton