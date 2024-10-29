Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CafeMichel.com is more than just a domain name; it's an opportunity to establish a strong online presence for your café or bakery business. The name is short, memorable, and easily pronouncable, making it perfect for customers to remember and find you online.
The food industry is highly competitive, but owning CafeMichel.com gives you an edge. Use this domain to build a website showcasing your menu, location, hours, and customer reviews, increasing visibility and potential sales.
CafeMichel.com can significantly impact your business growth by driving organic traffic to your website. Search engines prioritize keywords in domain names, making it easier for customers to find you online.
Establishing a strong brand is essential for any business, and a domain name plays a crucial role in this process. CafeMichel.com provides an opportunity to create a consistent and recognizable brand that resonates with your customers.
Buy CafeMichel.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CafeMichel.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Cafe Michel
|Lexington, VA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Michel L. Galand , Carmen Galand
|
Michel's Hometown Cafe LLC
|Mount Laurel, NJ
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Michele's Garden Cafe
(207) 934-2520
|Old Orchard Beach, ME
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Joyce Michele
|
Cafe Michele LLC
|Talkeetna, AK
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Michele's Cafe 2
|Lawrenceville, GA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Michele Jean
|
Michel S Bakery & Cafe
|Bay City, MI
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: T. M. Gross
|
Cafe St Michel
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Amir Barour
|
Cafe Saint Michel, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Amir Barour
|
Cafe Michele Inc
|Biloxi, MS
|
Industry:
Eating Place