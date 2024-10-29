CakeStop.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Crazy Cake Stop
|Thornton, CO
|
Industry:
Retail Bakery
|
Lb Cake Stop LLC
|Pasadena, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Retail Bakeries
Officers: CA1
|
Demar Cake Stop
(262) 534-2206
|Honey Creek, WI
|
Industry:
Retail Bakery
Officers: Dean Sheard
|
Cake & Party Stop
(405) 942-4422
|Oklahoma City, OK
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Merchandise
Officers: Beverly Buddin , Roberta Buddin
|
The Wedding Stop & Cake Shop
|Santa Cruz, CA
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
Officers: Stephany Buswell
|
The Cake Pop Stop, LLC
|Brandon, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Jennifer Rutherford , Heather Gentner