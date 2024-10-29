Ask About Special November Deals!
Welcome to CalicoHouse.com – a unique and captivating domain name for your business. This domain name evokes images of warmth, comfort, and creativity. Owning CalicoHouse.com can elevate your brand's online presence and make a lasting impression on customers.

    • About CalicoHouse.com

    CalicoHouse.com carries the charm of a classic and timeless design, making it an excellent choice for businesses that value tradition and quality. Its flexibility allows it to be used in various industries such as home decor, textiles, fashion, or even creative services.

    This domain name's memorable and catchy nature can help establish a strong brand identity online. With its easy-to-remember and visually appealing name, your customers will find it effortless to discover and return to your site.

    Why CalicoHouse.com?

    CalicoHouse.com can significantly improve organic traffic by making your website more memorable and easier to share. This increased exposure can lead to an uptick in sales and customer engagement.

    CalicoHouse.com can help establish trust and loyalty among customers by creating a professional and welcoming online presence. The domain name's authenticity resonates with consumers, making them more likely to engage with your business.

    Marketability of CalicoHouse.com

    CalicoHouse.com can help you stand out from competitors in search engine rankings by providing a unique and catchy URL that aligns with your brand's identity.

    Additionally, the memorable nature of this domain name can aid in offline marketing efforts as well. With a simple, easy-to-remember URL, customers can easily find and engage with your business both online and off.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CalicoHouse.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    The Calico House
    (402) 489-1067     		Lincoln, NE Industry: Ret Quilting & Gifts
    Officers: Janeese Olsson
    Calico Housing, Inc.
    		Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Calico House, LLC, The
    		Placentia, CA Filed: Domestic
    Industry: Retail Fabric Quilt Store
    Officers: Cindy K. Zechter , Lawrence G. Zechter and 3 others Caaretail Fabric Quilt Store Long A Quilt , Steven Goto , Eric T. Zechter
    Calico House, Inc.
    		Eureka, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Genevieve Torwroth
    Calico House Inc
    (787) 793-4270     		Guaynabo, PR Industry: Drapery and Upholstery Stores, Nsk
    Officers: Marta Lake
    Oxford House Calico
    		Columbia, MO Industry: Residential Care Services
    Officers: Derrick Eubanks
    Calicos House of Books
    		Diamondhead, MS Industry: Whol Books/Newspapers
    Officers: Barbara Roberts
    Calico Hen House Inc
    (319) 234-1266     		Waterloo, IA Industry: Ret Gifts & Antiques
    Officers: Skip Fell
    The Calico House LLC
    (714) 993-3091     		Placentia, CA Industry: Ret Sewing Supplies & Fabrics
    Officers: Cindy Zechter , Lawrence Zechter
    Vintage House
    (870) 297-4445     		Calico Rock, AR Industry: Mfg Misc Products
    Officers: Betty Jaroz